"I feel like I gotta do it for the MMA world" - Marvin Vettori wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

Marvin Vettori took to Twitter to call out Jake Paul, following the YouTube star's sixth-round knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Vettori stated that he had to do it "for the MMA world". Prior to his two encounters with Woodley, Jake Paul had defeated former MMA fighter Ben Askren by TKO.

Following the rematch between Paul and Woodley, 'The Italian Dream' proposed to fight the 24-year-old. He even offered to allow Paul to wear six-ounce gloves:

"Jake can we go at it? I wear 12 you wear 6 ounces @jakepaul"

In a follow-up tweet, Vettori offered Paul a handicap of his choosing:

"So fucking embracing I feel like I gotta do it for the MMA world, pick one handicap @jakepaul and I’ll fight you with it lol"

Tyron Woodley elaborates on the error that cost him against Jake Paul

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Tyron Woodley refused to make any excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Woodley said at the post-event press conference:

“I told you guys I was in shape. I told you that I was ready to fight. I told you all I was coming and I would look in better shape than he was. I thought I was winning. It wasn’t a landslide."

Woodley then touched on the mistake that ultimately cost him:

"I went back and I looked at [the knockout punch], and I’m like: ‘Why the f**k did I drop my hand?' I had both hands up. I was ready. I knew it was coming. I was ready to block the overhand. I don’t know if he delayed it. Even if he didn’t delay it, I don't know why I dropped my hand."

With another impressive win under his belt, Jake Paul has even more momentum behind him. He took the opportunity to call out some of the biggest names in the UFC, including Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

