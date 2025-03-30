Masaaki Noiri admits it feels surreal to be champion after roller coaster ride in ONE: "I'd never have imagined"

After losing his first two matches in ONE Championship in 2024, former K1 champion Masaaki Noiri never expected that he would be winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in such a short period.

Noiri only needed two more wins to capture the 26-pound golden belt and defeat the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, by knockout.

Following his first-round TKO finish of the Thai superstar, Noiri spoke to My Navi News and said that he never anticipated the swift turnaround of his fortune. He explained:

"Only a year ago, I'd never have imagined that I'd be competing in ONE and winning the belt, and I would have probably never fought four matches in such a short period of time."

Watch Masaaki Noiri's full interview here:

The newly crowned interim world champion became the first athlete to stop Tawanchai in ONE Championship, which also secured him his first-ever $50,000 performance bonus from ONE honcho, Chatri Sityodtong.

Masaaki Noiri says that Tawanchai's low kicks left him with unmatched pain

The Team Vaselius-affiliated athlete shared that it was the first time that he nursed an opponent's kicks even after their match, and claimed that he still feels the pain of Tawanchai's powerful kicks.

During an interview with My Navi News, he stated:

"For me, the inside low kicks hurt more than the middle kicks. They really hurt, yeah. I don't think I've ever felt that pain from getting hit with a low kick, but I didn't even feel it during the heat of the match. But right now, it hurts. Especially the inside low kicks. He kicks with all his might, so it was the first time I've ever felt that way."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com.

