Masaaki Noiri gets honest on Japanese fighters' struggles in ONE Championship: "Maybe they lack the killer instinct"

In the past few months, Japanese fighters have experienced a string of losses in kickboxing in ONE Championship and dropped their matches under the world's largest martial arts organizations.

Three of the most recent setbacks were received by Takeru Segawa in January, Taiki Naito in April, and Hiroki Akimoto in May. Newly signed ONE Championship athlete Masaaki Noiri has provided a theory about these defeats of his fellow Japanese athletes.

The former K1 champion shared his thoughts about this in a recent interview with ONE Championship and stated:

"Maybe they lack the killer instinct. I don't think anyone intends to lose, but maybe Japanese fighters are too nice. Lacking that hunger."

With his arrival in the promotion, he hopes to break this recent trend and make his global stage debut at ONE 167 on June 7 against No. 3-ranked contender Sittchichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight kickboxing match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Masaaki Noiri looking sharp ahead of his first appearance in ONE Championship

Less than a month after signing an exclusive multi-fight contract with ONE Championship in April 2024, the announcement of Masaaki's first bout quickly followed.

Right after his fight was officially booked, the 31-year-old Japanese ramped up the preparations to ensure that he would be in prime form when he stand opposite the home bet as he tries to spoil the party for the capacity crowd in Bangkok.

Videos of his fight camp have surfaced on social media, and he is looking sharp and ready. Additionally, his upcoming opponent, the 'Killer Kid,' is an equally dangerous opponent with a ton of experience competing under the promotion. He currently flaunts a ONE Championship record of five wins and four losses.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.