Masaaki Noiri open to competing in ONE Championship small-gloved Muay Thai: "I've done it before in Japan"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:50 GMT
Masaaki Noiri | Image credit: ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing sensation Masaaki Noiri is not closing his door on the possibility of competing under the ruleset of the art of eight limbs because he thinks that adapting his style won't be that hard.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently for an interview, Noiri identified the differences between kickboxing and Muay Thai in the world's largest martial arts organization, as he explained:

"ONE's Muay Thai, there isn't much clinching, and the style is really aggressive. So when you compare kickboxing and Muay Thai, the main differences are the gloves and whether elbows are allowed. Because of that, I don't think he'll have a hard time adapting."
The 31-year-old veteran, though,h is still focused on winning a kickboxing world title first before crossing over to Muay Thai, as he added:

"I don't think Muay Thai is something I can't do, I've done it in Japan before. Of course, I do have the desire to try it eventually, but I want to win an official kickboxing title first. After that, I'll start thinking about Muay Thai."
Now, he is ready to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on March 23 during the co-main event of ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Masaaki Noiri proclaims a knockout victory over Tawanchai at ONE 172 in Saitama

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former K-1 champion couldn't exactly tell how his fight with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion would unfold.

However, he already has a clear vision of how he would take victory and raise his hands against the Thai superstar:

"I don't know how the fight will play out, but in the end, I have a clear image of myself winning by knockout. If Tawanchai is defeated, I think it will shake up the ONE featherweight division."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Edited by C. Naik
