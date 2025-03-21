Masaaki Noiri on what makes Tawanchai such a dangerous matchup: “That ability to finish his opponent”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has acquired six knockouts in ONE Championship, but Masaaki Noiri doesn't plan to let the Thai add another highlight-reel moment to his resume when they lock horns at ONE 172.

Emanating live via global pay-per-view from the historic Saitama Super Arena, the Japanese kickboxing maestro squares off against the Thai dynamo in a ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title joust.

Noiri has done his homework on the featherweight Muay Thai world champion, and he knows the Thai loves nothing more than a quick night out in the office.

While taking a look at his most recent knockout, a second-round finish of Superbon at ONE 170 this past January, Noiri had this to say to ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview:

"How he closed the distance from there — that ability to finish his opponent, that's what I think makes Tawanchai so strong."

Praise aside, the Japanese athlete, who put an end to his two-match skid under the ONE banner with a knockout at ONE 170, is gunning to add ONE gold to his collection of championship belts.

As tough as it may seem, the 31-year-old isn't going to let pre-fight nerves get in his way. He has his mind locked on leaving Saitama as the division's interim world champion, and he'd do whatever it takes to stun the Thai on fight night.

In the same interview with the promotion, Masaaki Noiri added:

"My focus is on becoming the world champion in ONE. I know it will be hard. I don’t think Tawanchai will struggle much. But I know what I have to do to get the win."

Masaaki Noiri thrilled to create history inside Saitama Super Arena

Above all, the chance to walk out of the global stage with 26 pounds of gold inside a venue that has played host to some kickboxing thrillers over the past few decades motivates Masaaki Noiri.

He has, after all, competed there on a couple of occasions in the past. But to fight in the Saitama Super Arena under the bright lights of ONE Championship is something else per the Japanese superstar.

Masaaki Noiri, in the same interview, continued:

"Now, having ONE Championship held there for the first time makes me genuinely happy. The arena is so big that people sitting in the upper sections might find the ring looking small, but with the big screens and the intense atmosphere, the experience is still amazing."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

