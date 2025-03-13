Masaaki Noiri says interim world title match against Tawanchai at ONE 172 is the “biggest culmination” of his career

Masaaki Noiri believes his next matchup in ONE Championship could trump every win he's had in his storied career.

The Japanese superstar will face off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with the promotion, Noiri said beating the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion would solidify a career that's already as stellar as anyone's in kickboxing history.

Masaaki Noiri said:

"For me, this fight feels like the biggest culmination of everything I've done so far, and I have to show my best performance ever."

Noiri is one of the greatest Japanese kickboxers of the modern era. He was a two-division K-1 Kickboxing and a KRUSH welterweight champion before signing with ONE Championship in 2024.

Although he struggled in his early campaign in ONE Championship, the 31-year-old recovered and captured his 50th career win when he broke Shakir Al-Tekreeti's right leg in two at ONE 170 in January.

That leg-breaking knockout ultimately secured Noiri's spot at ONE Championship's return to Japan and a match against Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Taking on Tawanchai, however, might be Noiri's biggest test in his career.

Tawanchai is an absolute monster inside the cage and could become an all-time legend once he decides to hang up the gloves.

The 25-year holds an impressive 134-31-2 record and is a stellar 10-1 in his ONE Championship tenure.

After dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, Tawanchai would defend the gold against Jamal Yusupov, Jo Nattawut, and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri banks on his larger arsenal to upset Tawanchai in Japan

Masaaki Noiri expects that Tawanchai would be the biggest test of his career, but he's ready to unleash his full arsenal against the Thai superstar once the cage doors close at ONE 172.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said he has a deeper bag than Tawanchai's heading into their super fight at Saitama Super Arena.

"What do I have over Tawanchai? I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills. I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight."

