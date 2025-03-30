  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Masaaki Noiri stacks praise on ONE Championship for giving him the stage to shine at ONE 172 in Saitama

Masaaki Noiri stacks praise on ONE Championship for giving him the stage to shine at ONE 172 in Saitama

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:04 GMT
Masaaki Noiri | Image credit: ONE Championship
Masaaki Noiri | Image credit: ONE Championship

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is thankful for the golden opportunity that the world's largest martial arts organization gave him last March 23 at ONE 172.

Ad

Noiri was pitted against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the division's interim belt in the card's co-main event feature inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Japanese striking superstar made sure to maximize this chance and got the third-round TKO finish against the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson during his in-ring post-fight interview, Noiri expressed his gratitude to the promotion for giving him the massive platform to showcase his skills and perform on the global stage, as he stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"First of all, I want to thank Chatri for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I want to thank Tawanchai for giving me a great fight, my team for helping me get this strong. And lastly, of course, to my family for always being there."

With this latest triumph, the former K1 champion also booked his outright shot against current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in a unification match.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri thinks he will be better in his succeeding matches after win over Tawanchai

The Team Vaselius representative also spoke to My Navi News following his world title breakthrough. There, he explained that everyone should expect a better version of himself, especially because he hasn't fully showcased everything in his arsenal.

The 31-year-old athlete said:

Ad
"So I wasn't able to throw my counters the way I had practiced. So that is something I need to work on. I wasn't able to use everything I've practiced. It met the grade, but I do think there is room for further growth."

youtube-cover

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी