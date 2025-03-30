Masaaki Noiri stacks praise on ONE Championship for giving him the stage to shine at ONE 172 in Saitama

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is thankful for the golden opportunity that the world's largest martial arts organization gave him last March 23 at ONE 172.

Noiri was pitted against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the division's interim belt in the card's co-main event feature inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Japanese striking superstar made sure to maximize this chance and got the third-round TKO finish against the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson during his in-ring post-fight interview, Noiri expressed his gratitude to the promotion for giving him the massive platform to showcase his skills and perform on the global stage, as he stated:

"First of all, I want to thank Chatri for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I want to thank Tawanchai for giving me a great fight, my team for helping me get this strong. And lastly, of course, to my family for always being there."

With this latest triumph, the former K1 champion also booked his outright shot against current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in a unification match.

Masaaki Noiri thinks he will be better in his succeeding matches after win over Tawanchai

The Team Vaselius representative also spoke to My Navi News following his world title breakthrough. There, he explained that everyone should expect a better version of himself, especially because he hasn't fully showcased everything in his arsenal.

The 31-year-old athlete said:

"So I wasn't able to throw my counters the way I had practiced. So that is something I need to work on. I wasn't able to use everything I've practiced. It met the grade, but I do think there is room for further growth."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

