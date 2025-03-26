Masaaki Noiri vows to continue evolving for inevitable Superbon duel: “There are areas I need some improvements”

Masaaki Noiri knows he has no time to enjoy his interim world title win at ONE 172. The Japanese kickboxing specialist's radar is now locked on divisional king Superbon.

The fighting pride of Team Vasileus dished out a solid display against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai inside the Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

Despite being in the face of adversity on numerous stretches, the former two-division K-1 champion bit on his mouthpiece, showcased his Bushido spirit, and found a way to sting the Thai striking sensation with his counters.

In round three, Tawanchai's volume started to slow down. In the opposite corner, the 31-year-old continued to press, and that aggressive approach paid off quite brilliantly as he sent the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate down with a step-in left hook.

Tawanchai may have answered the count, but he had no time to react to what came his way next. Masaaki Noiri flew in with a final barrage of strikes, which led the referee to hand him the standing TKO stoppage at 1:55 of the third stanza.

Though he plans to take some time off from his career to focus on his family, the Nagoya native will instantly hop back into training camp when he's done to prepare for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification contest against Superbon – expected to take place later this year.

After all, Noiri senses that some areas need extra attention, as he told Japanese media outlet My Navi News recently:

"As I said, there are areas I need some improvements in. But I'm ready to work on it and improve my plan when I do get that match [against Superbon]."

Watch the full interview here:

"Keep believing in me" - Masaaki Noiri ready for more spectacular nights in ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri endured a difficult start to life in ONE Championship with two successive defeats. While he did bounce back with an impressive knockout at ONE 170, many were still not sold by his display.

However, he couldn't have silenced the doubters any better at ONE 172. Not only did he claim the coveted 26 pounds of gold, but he became the first fighter to finish Tawanchai under the ONE banner.

Just a day after the win, Masaaki Noiri thanked the fans who backed him through his tough days. Part of his Instagram post read:

"I think it was really difficult to adjust to the unfamiliar place, climate, temperature. Thank you for coming to Japan and competing with us!

"I was empowered to have you all! Keep believing in me and fighting with me!"

