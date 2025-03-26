“I’m one of the best now” - Masaaki Noiri says upset win over Tawanchai proves he’s one of the most elite strikers in the world

Newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri said his upset knockout win over Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai last weekend further confirmed what he always knew: that he is among the elite strikers in the game right now.

Ad

The veteran Japanese kickboxer added his name to the roster of champions in ONE Championship by stopping the featherweight Muay Thai king in their battle for the division's interim kickboxing belt at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

While he encountered early trouble against the kicks and punches of Tawanchai, Noiri stayed the course and waited for opportunities to open up for him. They came midway in the third round, when he scored a solid counter left that sent his opponent crashing to the mat.

Ad

Trending

Tawanchai managed to beat the count, only to encounter more trouble after as Noiri went for the finish with a barrage og strikes that the Thai standout had to no answer to, forcing the referee to wave off the contest at the 1:55 mark of the third round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a post-fight interview with My Navi News, Masaaki Noiri spoke about his world title win, including how it was indicative of his caliber as a fighter.

Ad

The former two-division K-1 champion said:

"Winning the world title meant a lot to me. It was at the top of my list. And now that I’ve gotten it, I think I’ve finally proven why I was the top contender. I jumped into the ring with the aim of becoming the strongest in the world, and I’m happy to prove that I’m one of the best now."

Ad

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Apart from becoming the interim featherweight kickboxing king, making the win at ONE 172 sweeter for Noiri was he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The loss, meanwhile, was the first for Tawanchai in three kickboxing matches to date in ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Liam Harrison impressed with Masaaki Noiri's win at ONE 172

Among those who came away impressed with the TKO finish by Masaaki Noiri of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 was veteran British striker Liam Harrison. However, he was not surprised by it, having experienced the punching power of the Japanese star.

Ad

'Hitman' shared his thoughts on Noiri's win in a post on X, with a photo of him with a nasty cut above his right eye inflicted by the Nagoya native.

Harrison wrote on his post:

"Happy Noiri won... hes a proper lovely bloke and a good guy... even tho he made me need plastic surgery on my eye when we fought."

Expand Tweet

Harrison's cut sent him to a second-round TKO loss to Masaaki Noiri in March 2013 in Glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.