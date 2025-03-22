“I just want to take it easy” - Masaaki Noiri plans on taking a break if he beats Tawanchai for ONE gold

Masaaki Noiri wants to enjoy quality time with his family and loved ones if he claims world title glory at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The Japanese fighter is featured in one of four world title fights inside the fabled Saitama Super Arena before Takeru Segawa and Rodtang's blockbuster five-round flyweight kickboxing war in the main event.

Ad

Trending

Noiri challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship. If it all goes according to plan, he wants to take some extended time off fighting to celebrate his success with his closed circle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If I win this fight, I do feel like taking a little break. I just want to take it easy with my family and maybe go on a trip somewhere. My kids are really looking forward to the belt," he told ONE Championship.

Ad

"When I told them, 'The ONE belt is heavy,' my son even asked, 'Can I hold it by myself?' — that's how excited he is. More importantly, I want to make my family happy," he added.

Masaaki Noiri will have it all to do against the Thai striking dynamo, who's out to add the kickboxing crown to his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Tawanchai has looked unstoppable over the past three years, dominating the Muay Thai division with seven world-class displays and a pair of impressive performances in the kickboxing realm against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut by decision and Davit Kiria by knockout.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri knows his holiday plans might have to be cut short if he claims world title glory at ONE 172

As impressive as the Thai has been, though, Masaaki Noiri has accumulated plenty of experience throughout his 13-year career in kickboxing. He's scaled to great heights and even became a double-champ in Japan's esteemed K-1 promotion.

Ad

Things may have started on a sour note for the Team Vasileus star in the promotion, but his ferocious finish of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 this past January showed that he isn't going anywhere soon.

Ad

Though the 31-year-old wants to take a break if he captures 26 pounds of gold in Saitama, he knows a win will set him up for a world title unification tie against divisional king Superbon.

With that, he's more than willing to cut his vacation plans short if the world's largest martial arts organization locks him in for another five-round belter.

"Since the official champion right now is Superbon, if I manage to win the interim belt this time, I think the next step would be a unification bout. The timing and schedule will depend on ONE. So I'll just go with the flow and see how things play out," Masaaki Noiri continued in the same interview.

Fight fans can catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.