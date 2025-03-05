WATCH: Tawanchai scores huge statement win in bone-breaking stoppage of Davit Kiria in ONE kickboxing debut

Before Tawanchai PK Saenchai vies for 26 pounds of gold in his next kickboxing bout, fans are still buzzing about his electrifying debut in the sport under the ONE Championship banner

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion first tested the waters in the discipline at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023, where he laced up eight-ounce gloves to take on Davit Kiria.

The clash was nothing short of spectacular, and highlights continue to circulate on YouTube, reminding many of Tawanchai’s striking brilliance.

Kiria came out aggressive, pressing the action early. However, Tawanchai — ever the technician — weathered the storm and found his rhythm in the second round, using his signature kicks to turn the tide.

The matchup reached a dramatic conclusion in the third when Tawanchai unleashed a devastating kick that fractured Kiria’s right arm, securing a technical knockout victory in the process.

Two months later, Tawanchai returned to kickboxing, edging out a hard-fought unanimous decision over 'Smokin’' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai eyes to go 3-0 in kickboxing under ONE

Now, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set for his biggest challenge yet in the sport of kickboxing.

On March 23 at ONE 172, the Thai superstar will step into enemy territory at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, where he faces local hero Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Fresh off a thrilling Muay Thai title defense against Superbon this past January, Tawanchai is riding high on momentum.

A victory in Saitama would cement his status as the latest two-sport world champion in the promotion — an achievement that would further solidify his legacy.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

