Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri “was so happy” for his fans and team’s support in shock KO of Tawanchai at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri silenced the naysayers and captured ONE Championship gold, and he knew he couldn't have reached the height of his career if it wasn't for his supporters.

The Japanese superstar captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he stopped Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of the loaded ONE 172 card this Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Noiri was a massive underdog heading into his match in his hometown, but he quickly dismissed any pre-match labels when he bludgeoned the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion for the interim kickboxing strap.

Taking to Instagram following his win, Noiri thanked his family, teammates, and fans for their support ahead of ONE 172.

"I just got back to the hotel. I won this match with a 3rd round KO! I was so happy to receive so much support! Thank you so much! Just wanted to let you know."

Noiri was a two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion before joining ONE Championship in 2024.

Although he struggled when he started in the promotion, Noiri corrected his course when he broke Shakir Al-Tekreeti's right leg for the TKO win at ONE 170 in January this year.

That victory over Al-Tekreeti set Noiri's matchup against Tawanchai in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

That match started with both fighters trying to gauge distance and pace in the first two rounds, but things quickly picked up in the third.

Masaaki Noiri pushed the pace early, forcing Tawanchai to fight off the back foot. Using his ring work to bring the action near the ropes, Noiri connected with a left hook to the body and dropped Tawanchai with a crisp left hook to the jaw to knock the Thai superstar down.

Sensing Tawanchai couldn't shake the cobwebs off, Noiri pressed the attack and forced the referee to stop the match 1:55 into the third round.

Masaaki Noiri open to compete in Muay Thai in ONE Championship

It's not uncommon for kickboxers and Muay Thai artists to cross over between the two disciplines, and Masaaki Noiri is open to competing in the art of eight limbs under ONE Championship.

In a previous interview with the promotion, Noiri said:

"ONE's Muay Thai, there isn't much clinching, and the style is really aggressive. So when you compare kickboxing and Muay Thai, the main differences are the gloves and whether elbows are allowed. Because of that, I don't think he'll have a hard time adapting."

