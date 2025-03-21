“I do think there might be some openings” - Masaaki Noiri sees holes in Tawanchai’s game

Masaaki Noiri respects Tawanchai's all-around arsenal, but he sees some flaws that he will take advantage of when they tango inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

The Japanese striker is out to ruin the Thai's bid at two-sport world championship status when they lock horns for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title just before the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang main event this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of fight night, the former two-division K-1 champion shared:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Tawanchai's style is heavily specialized for ONE's Muay Thai. So I want to have a different kind of fight — one that plays to my strengths."

While prepping for this fight, Noiri, of course, has studied his foe's displays under the kickboxing ruleset, a discipline where he enjoys a 2-0 slate via a unanimous decision win over Jo Nattawut and a blistering leg kick knockout of Jamal Yusupov.

Ad

While the latter has piqued Noiri's interest, he remains confident that he can find some holes when the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion opens his stance and attacks with kicks:

"Tawanchai’s kicks? I watched both of his kickboxing fights live. There wasn’t much difference in his style, but with the change from open-finger gloves to regular gloves, I got the impression that he took quite a few punches. I’m not sure, but when it comes to his kicks, I do think there might be some openings."

Ad

Ad

Tawanchai not taking things lightly against Masaaki Noiri

Despite enjoying a near-perfect record on the global stage, Tawanchai isn't underestimating his opponent's credentials.

The Thai knows Noiri has more experience than him under kickboxing rules. Moreover, with him fighting in enemy territory, the two-sport world championship-chasing superstar refuses to bite more than he can chew.

In a separate interview with the promotion, he shared:

Ad

"I have to fight in his country. He is a K-1 champion. He has more experience than me. If anyone wants to look down on him, or my fans say that he is an easy match for me or something, I tell you, he's anything but easy."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.