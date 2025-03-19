"Start calling him One Kick Man" - Fans feel the technical power Tawanchai unleashed upon Jamal Yusupov in epic title defense

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai demonstrated why his kicks are not to be trifled with when he knocked out formidable Turkish star Jamal Yusupov in their February 2023 world title tilt.

Despite the danger that 'Yeniceri' posed to his reign, the 25-year-old proved such concerns unfounded when he landed a kick on the back of Yusupov's right thigh, leaving him limping and unable to continue.

Rewatch the finish below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans reacted to the one-kick knockout in the comments section, writing:

"Dude is insane, gonna start calling him One Kick Man. Ik the power and speed behind them must felt like being hit with with bricks or even a mace."

"Yup Tawanchai stick to game plan well, he said in the interview that Yusupov doesn't check kicks when he was studying his tapes. Remembered staying up all night through the card looking forward to it, and it ended so fast 😂😂😂"

"Not what I expected, but "full fight" is technically correct, I guess."

"Bro was not ready, not ready at all. Although both fighters aren't that much different in terms of height, Tawanchai's upper legs are 1¾ times more muscular. It's must have been like blocking a swing with a baseball bat with a broom stick."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Tawanchai eyeing two-sport glory on March 23

Tawanchai's pursuit of greatness will take him to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23. There, he will fight for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product will face stiff competition as former two-division K-1 kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri attempts to win his first ONE world championship in front of his hometown crowd.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

