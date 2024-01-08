ONE Championship has stayed true to its thrust as the “home of martial arts” by giving equal importance to combat sports like kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling as that of MMA.

In the submission grappling division, one name that has become a standout is that of Kade Ruotolo - a black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter who just months after the honor, made his debut in May 2022 alongside twin brother Tye.

They both came out triumphant and Kade would have Sambo star Uali Kurzhev as his next assignment just five months later at ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

ONE Championship reminded fans of Ruotolo’s handiwork against Kurzhev via Instagram ahead of his world title defense against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Below are some fan reactions to Ruotolo’s improbable submission of Kurzhev:

“Master class performance. I could watch it all day.”

“Amazing is what it was!!!”

“Sideshow Kade”

“Amazing display”

“Clinical finish”

“#THIS This is what a grappling match is supposed to look like.”

Kade Ruotolo to defend his gold against a familiar foe

Ruotolo’s second defense came against Langaker in June 2023, and it was certainly a see-saw affair as both men were dangerously close to the victory.

With their first matchup being a fan-favorite among fans of the sport and some even calling it a draw, ONE Championship saw fit for a rematch to determine the undisputed victor.

Langaker surely believes that he could have had his hand raised just as much as Ruotolo knows that he did more than enough to claim the win and the rematch will surely be a cannot-miss affair between the two elite grapplers.