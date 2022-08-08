"Mate your brother's already been punched up by KSI!" - Jake Paul threatened by KSI's opponent Swarmz if he ever steps foot in London

UK rapper Swarmz sent a chilling message to Jake Paul after the American continued to make negative remarks on social media.

KSI was set to enter the squared circle once again later this month against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi. However, Wassabi has pulled out of the fight due to a concussion he suffered in training. Swarmz has replaced Wassabi on just a few weeks' notice.

In the aftermath of the announcement, Paul made his feelings on the new matchup known...

Jake Paul @jakepaul KSI vs Swampz 🤣



Don’t they have music together?



He’s fighting someone who has never fought before and that is his friend…



In response to the former Diensy star's belittlement, Swarmz put out a video message with a warning to the American.

"I'm seeing these comments, especially Jake Paul chatting sh*t. Mate, your brother's already been punched up by KSI and now you wanna get punched up too? Keep running your mouth mate and see what happens to you. Come to London, bro. It's easy to run your mouth on social media."

Catch the video in the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Swarmz__] KSI's new opponent Swarmz speaks out and responds to Jake Paul… KSI's new opponent Swarmz speaks out and responds to Jake Paul…[🎥 @Swarmz__] https://t.co/mb0EMn9SS8

KSI and Swarmz will headline an event at The O2 arena on August 27. Paul has been critical of the English YouTuber for turning to Swarmz as an opponent rather than canceling the bout and offering fans a refund.

Many fans are hoping that KSI can get the job done later this month as it could potentially up a fight between him and Paul. Both men have regualrly offered the fight to each other on social media, with varying stipulations.

Hasim Rahman Jr. still wants to fight Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is still open to boxing Paul despite their headline bout at Madison Square Garden being canceled.

Rahman Jr. was already replacing Britain's Tommy Fury when he stepped in to face 'The Problem Child'. Last weekend, Paul announced that the heavyweight pro and his team were trying to change the weight limit for the fight, leading to its cancelation.

Despite this, the 31-year-old has revealed that he'd be more than willing to sign the exact same contract again to get the fight done. In an interview with Dylan Bowker, 'Gold Blooded' said:

"He can send me the same contract and I'll sign it. He can send me the same exact contract and I'll sign it. But he won't because he knows, now I've cut the weight already."

Listen to Dylan Bowker's interview with Hasim Rahman Jr. below:

Jake Paul and his team called off the event after they believed Rahman Jr. would be unable to meet the contracted weight.

Since then, the 31-year-old has taken part in his own unofficial weigh-in, tipping the scales at 206.6lbs, which is still 1.6lbs over what was an already-extended limit.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting Hasim Rahman Jr weighs in for cancelled Jake Paul fight Hasim Rahman Jr weighs in for cancelled Jake Paul fight 👇 https://t.co/bt2w1JI5S8

