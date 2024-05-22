Mateusz Gamrot goes in on Charles Oliveira for allegedly dodging fight opportunity - "I'll give you fire on the ground"

Mateusz Gamrot launched a scathing critique of Charles Oliveira, accusing him of allegedly avoiding a potential fight opportunity. Gamrot has persistently called out Oliveira for a showdown, but the former lightweight champion has shown no interest in accepting the challenge.

During an interview with AgFight earlier this month, 'Do Bronx' voiced his eagerness to return to the octagon in either July or August following his split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The 33-year-old Polish wasted no time in boldly challenging Oliveira as a fitting opponent.

In a subsequent interview, Oliveira declined the offer, emphasizing his commitment to moving forward and not engaging in fights with contenders ranked below him. The 34-year-old Brazilian also mentioned considering the possibility of transitioning to the welterweight division.

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Mateusz Gamrot turned to X and lashed out at 'Do Bronx' for evading a matchup with him. He also criticized Oliveira for expressing interest in fighting Colby Covington instead:

"I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. The guy who only fights once a year and has been 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs. You know I’ll give you fire on the ground… but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's post below:

'Gamer' is currently riding a wave of success with a three-fight win streak. His most recent triumph was a dominant unanimous decision victory against former champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299 in March.

When Mateusz Gamrot explained motivation behind challenging Charles Oliveira

After securing victory due to an injury suffered by Rafael Fiziev in the second round of the main event at UFC Vegas 79 last September, Mateusz Gamrot called out Charles Oliveira for a potential clash.

During the post-event interview (via MMA Fighting), 'Gamer' elaborated on his decision to challenge Oliveira and expressed his desire to test his grappling skills against the Brazilian, who holds the UFC record for most submission victories (16):

"I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground. My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground."

He added:

"I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground."