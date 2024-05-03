"I’m not looking behind, just forward" - Charles Oliveira respectfully shuts down Mateusz Gamrot's callout

Charles Oliveira failed to defend his spot as the top contender in the lightweight division as he suffered a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300. The No. 2-ranked lightweight recently shut down a callout from Mateusz Gamrot, expressing that he is not interested in looking backward.

Speaking to Brazilian publication Ag. Fight, 'Do Bronx' was asked about the callout, responding:

"Man, to be honest, he deserves all the respect. He is doing a great job. Like I said, with all respect, I'm not looking behind, just forward. I will let Diego Lima and [Jorge] 'Macaco' [Patino] take care of that. Everyone now wants to face Charles. Everybody wants to fight whoever is up front. It's part of it. Let it happen. We have to always be ready, but I don't think so. We have to think properly and see what would work out. It might be that forward, yes, but right now, I think it's not what the moment is."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on facing Mateusz Gamrot below:

Gamrot had called Oliveira out earlier in the day, responding to a tweet that stated the No. 2-ranked lightweight was hoping to return in July or August. 'Gamer' responded by claiming:

"@CharlesDoBronxs let’s go!!! I’m ready in July / August 🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's tweet to Charles Oliveira below:

While Oliveira is uninterested in the bout, it makes some sense from a matchmaking standpoint. The No. 5-ranked lightweight is the only fighter among the division's top-seven contenders whom the former lightweight champion has yet to face.

Charles Oliveira offers to be the backup for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon after nearly three years of inactivity when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which is set to take place on June 29 during International Fight Week. Charles Oliveira, who has expressed an interest in facing 'The Notorious' on multiple occasions in the past, recently revealed that he has offered to weigh in as the backup fighter.

Championship Rounds shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨 Charles Oliveira announces that he has offered to be the backup for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at #UFC303 He also adds that he will negotiate for more money if he ends up facing McGregor. (per. FULL SEND MMA) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

It is unclear if Oliveira will have the opportunity to weigh in as the backup fighter as the bout is scheduled to take place at welterweight. 'Do Bronx' has not competed at 170 pounds since making his professional debut in a Grand Prix in March 2008, winning all three bouts - and the tournament - on the same day.