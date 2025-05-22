Mateusz Gamrot issues verdict on Bo Nickal's UFC future in light of Reinier de Ridder loss

Mateusz Gamrot recently weighed in on Bo Nickal's future in the UFC after his devastating loss against Reinier de Ridder.
At UFC Des Moines, Nickal suffered a second-round knockout against de Ridder. The previously undefeated prospect was promised to become a future champion by the promotion. Following his loss, several fighters and fans criticized the middleweight for his supposed lackluster performance.
However, Nickal's training partner, Mateusz Gamrot, believes the 29-year-old will bounce back from his loss. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said:
"I'm a little bit suprised because I thought Bo Nickal will win this fight. But, [Reinier de Ridder] had a really good game plan. I'm not happy that Bo Nickal lost. But, for sure, this makes him stronger. He's a smart man, this is going to be a lesson for him, and the next fight, he will be a better fighter for sure. Of course [he can bounce back and become a major player in the middleweight division]."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below:
Luke Rockhold slams Bo Nickal over Reinier de Ridder fight
Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold aided in the severe backlash that Bo Nickal faced after his loss against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. The 40-year-old exploded on Nickal, claiming he failed to show "heart" in his previous fight.
Speaking to Submission Radio, Rockhold said:
"This kid Bo Nickal is pretty pathetic. Talking a big game he was, but he was looking for a way out from the first-round on. The kid just needs to shut up. I think Bo just quit like a little b****. It was kind of pathetic to see a kid talk all this game and be as steeped as an American wrestler that he is. But there's such thing as competitors, wrestlers can be competitors. But they cannot be fighters all the time. And this kid is not a fighter, he's a competitor, and he's really a p**** at heart."
Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below (9:23):