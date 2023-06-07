Despite talks with several of the top boxers in the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou's boxing debut has not been announced. The former UFC heavyweight champion has reportedly considered taking a tune-up fight ahead of facing one of the big names in the division. UFC welterweight Matt Brown does not believe that is a smart strategy for 'The Predator'.

Speaking on The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"He needs to go for the big payday. It sounds like he wants to be a serious professional boxer, maybe, if he's talking about doing a warm up fight to get into it. I guess that's a different path, but now you're taking a risk. Maybe you're not that good. You don't know."

Matt Brown continued:

"You haven't f**king boxed, bro. You weren't in the Olympics. You didn't do an amateur career. You don't f**king know. When you don't know, go for the payday. Go for the f**king payday. What are we doing here? Quit f**king around here. Get the payday and be done with it."

Check out Matt Brown's comments on Francis Ngannou's boxing debut below:

While Ngannou has the interest of the top heavyweight fighters in the sport, that would likely change with a loss in a tune-up fight. Even if he is serious about making a professional career out of boxing, it may be more financially beneficial to take a big-money fight before attempting to work his way up the ranks.

Francis Ngannou's boxing debut: Terence Crawford gives 'The Predator' opposite advice

While Matt Brown believes Francis Ngannou should avoid a tune-up fight, Terence Crawford recently shared that he believes that may be the smartest route for 'The Predator'. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the WBO welterweight champion stated:

"That guy is a puncher. He's doing his thing in MMA, but it's different over there. Calling out the top heavyweights of the world today, I don't see him having a chance with either one of those guys... He got some skill. I would tell him get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower tier guys first just to feel yourself out and get used to being in the ring and going the rounds. It's different. MMA and boxing, it's different."

Check out Terence Crawford's full comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Crawford added that Ngannou should attempt to get used to fighting boxers due to the differences in the sport. While that makes sense if his goal is to have a career in boxing, if he is looking for a payday, he may be better served taking a money fight.

