Matt Brown explains why Julianna Pena is "exactly one of the reasons" why he doesn't enjoy "most of women's MMA"

UFC legend Matt Brown isn't a fan of Julianna Pena's work, and he has his reasons. Pena is set to defend her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.

Brown sees Pena’s success as an outlier rather than a sign of dominance. He questions how she secured her current standing, viewing her game as limited compared to elite competition.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Brown said:

“I almost feel bad for Julianna going into this fight. I don’t know how she’s gotten as far as she has. I don’t like talking trash about fighters, I don’t want to put her down [and] hopefully she just doesn’t hear this. But she’s exactly one of the reasons I don’t enjoy most women’s MMA. Kayla is exactly one of the reasons I do enjoy some women’s MMA."

He added:

“Kayla is a f*cking legit savage fighter, and she’s good and it’s [enjoyable] to watch. Julianna, just being honest, I don’t know how she’s in the position she’s in. She doesn’t really do much of anything good. All due respect, I’m not trying to take a bunch of hate for it or anything, but it just is what it is. I just don’t know how you can fight that poorly and be in the top organization in the world.”

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Amanda Nunes previews upcoming Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison clash

Amanda Nunes knows what it takes to beat Julianna Pena and understands the danger she brings. Nunes expects a tighter contest than most anticipate ahead of the UFC 316 co-main event clash between Pena and Kayla Harrison.

The Brazilian believes Pena’s endurance and improved jiu-jitsu will test Harrison deeper into the fight. While many predict a dominant showing from Harrison, Nunes suggests fans could be in for a competitive five-round battle.

Previewing the fight in an interview with New York Post Sports, Nunes said:

"I see Kayla doing what she wants to do, takedowns, use the cage, judo throw on the cage, using her trips to get Julianna down. I also know Julianna [is a] survivor, so Kayla doesn’t have enough to knock Julianna out or finish her on the floor. Actually, Julianna also very good jiu-jitsu defense, she got a lot better. She doesn’t stop. She’s going to make Kayla work a lot. She keeps coming. Kayla is strong, so it’s going to be very good and interesting to see who is going to win. I think it can go either way, this fight, but I think decision Kayla.”

Check out Amanda Nunes' comments below (18:30):

