Matt Brown gets brutally knocked out at UFC Fight Night 176

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 176, welterweight veteran Matt Brown made his return to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 245, in hope of extending his winning streak in the UFC, as he stepped into the cage against up and comer, Miguel Baeza.

Having gotten off to a solid start in the fight, Brown nearly knocked-out 'Caramel Thunder' but eventually was dropped on his back and had to taste the canvas, in what turned out to be another crushing loss for 'The Immortal'.

Matt Brown brutally knocked-out at UFC Fight Night 176

Matt Brown started-off the fight in a solid fashion and almost got the job done in the opening rounds of the fight, as he wobbled Baeza but wasn't able to knock out the latter, who almost went out cold on his feet.

As the fight resumed in the second round, Baeza found an opening for himself and caught 'The Immortal' with a brutal left hook that sent the latter to the ground and forced the referee to bring an end to the contest within the first 18 seconds of the round.

With this win, Miguel Baeza now extends his overall winning streak to 9-0, whereas, his UFC winning streak currently stands at 2-0, in what was also his second fight for the promotion.