What is the net worth of UFC welterweight Matt Brown?

UFC fighter Matt Brown has a net worth of around $1 million.

Brown competes in the UFC welterweight division and has had a total of 41 professional MMA fights.

'The Immortal' has a record of 23-18 with 15 knockouts and six submission wins to his name.

In a long career that spans decades, the 40-year-old has faced UFC legends like Donald Cerrone, Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, Jake Ellenberger, Demian Maia, Johny Hendricks and Diego Sanchez.

Brown also has a decision win over two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Matt Brown was also a part of UFC's reality show The Ultimate Fighter. 'The Immortal' took part in the seventh season of the cult show which had UFC light heavyweights Forrest Griffin and Quinton Jackson as coaches. Brown was a member of Griffin's team on the show.

The Ohio-born fighter knocked out Jeremy May in the preliminary round but later lost to Amir Sadollah via a submission in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After that, Brown made his UFC debut in the Ultimater Fighter 7 Finale where he defeated Matt Arroyo via a second-round TKO.

Matt Brown knocks out Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29

Matt Brown gave a brilliant performance at UFC Vegas 29 as he knocked out fellow welterweight fighter Dhiego Lima with a single punch in the second round of the fight.

With his highlight KO, Brown has joined the likes of Derrick Lewis and Vitor Belfort as the fighters with the most knockout wins in UFC history.

With a win over Lima, Matt Brown has now defeated both Lima brothers - Douglas and Dhiego.

