'Matt was about to handle that' - Din Thomas recalls the time Joshua Fabia confronted Matt Serra

Din Thomas did not feel the need to go for Matt Serra's assistance when the latter was confronted by Joshua Fabia in 2020. Fabia has engaged in arguments with a lot of people who have criticized his coaching practices and overbearing presence in former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez's career.

Joshua Fabia approached Serra during the filming of 'Dana White: Looking FWD to a fight' and accused the former champ of disrespecting him.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Din Thomas, who was present on the spot, recalled the incident. Thomas said that although the situation was bizarre, Matt Serra was very much capable of handling it himself.

The retired MMA fighter joked that he only focussed on capturing the whole incident on camera while Serra dealt with Fabia.

"I don't really have to fight battles for Matt Serra. You know what I am saying? My job is to film it... I don't have to stand up when he and Matt Serra are doing their thing. 'Coz Matt Serra can fight his own battles. If it was more people out there I would have stood up. He's (Joshua Fabia) low a**. I'm not even standing up for that. Matt was about to handle it. All I was trying to do is get the footage," said Din Thomas.

What happened when Joshua Fabia confronted Matt Serra?

During the filming of Dana White: Looking FWD to a Fight, Din Thomas and Matt Serra were confronted by Diego Sanchez's coach Joshua Fabia as they were having breakfast.

Fabia started ranting at them on the breakfast table and accused Matt Serra of disrespecting him along with the rest of the media.

"When I'm being brought up and you don't even want to say my name. When it was brought up in an interview and they ask you about me, you're able to see my name, you know they're talking about me, you're actually saying ona camera, like you're disdained with me so much that you can't even say my name bro. That's kinda cold," said Joshua Fabia.

Matt Serra, who is known for his bluntness in dealing with nuisance, had Joshua Fabia at a loss for words in a heated exchange. The semi-viral clip has been making the rounds since Diego Sanchez's release from the UFC in April 2021.