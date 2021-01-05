Matt Riddle: MMA Record, Height, Weight & Age

Before he was a star in the WWE, Matt Riddle was a rising star in mixed martial arts. He is also one of few WWE stars to begin their career in MMA.

The man known as 'The King of Bros' is one of the most exciting wrestlers in the WWE today. Riddle's in-ring style features a variety of MMA-inspired moves, an homage to his previous career as a cage fighter.

After his MMA career, Riddle jumped to professional wrestling. Riddle gained success in promotions such as Evolve and PWG, before being signed by the WWE in 2018. Riddle debuted in NXT before being called up to Smackdown in 2020.

Matt Riddle MMA Record

Before transitioning into the professional wrestling business, Matt Riddle was an up-and-coming mixed martial artist with a professional record of 8-3.

Riddle got his start in MMA via the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter. He reached the quarterfinal round of the tournament, before being eliminated by Tim Credeur. Riddle would earn a UFC contract nonetheless, and would go on to compete inside the Octagon 12 times.

Riddle got off to an impressive start in his UFC career, going 3-0 with wins over Dante Rivera, Steve Bruno, and Dan Cramer. He would absorb his first career loss at the hands of Nick Osipczak. Riddle bounced back with consecutive wins against Greg Soto and DaMarques Johnson.

Riddle would win his next four bouts in the UFC, but two of those wins would end up being overturned after he tested positive for cannabis. He would subsequently be released from the UFC.

Riddle was signed by Bellator in 2013. After pulling out of a fight twice, Riddle was released and never stepped foot inside the Bellator cage.

Advertisement

Riddle fought one more time outside of the UFC, grabbing a submission win over Michael Kupier under the Titan FC banner. That would be his final bout in mixed martial arts.

Matt Riddle Height

Matt Riddle's billed height is 6 feet 2 inches, or 188 centimeters. Riddle's reach is listed at 76 inches or 190 centimeters.

Matt Riddle Weight

In the WWE, Matt Riddle's billed weight is 216-pounds or 98-kilograms. During his mixed martial arts career however, Riddle competed in the middleweight and welterweight divisions. In the UFC, the middleweight limit is at 185-pounds, while the welterweight limit is at 170-pounds.

Matt Riddle Age

Matt Riddle was born on January 14th, 1986 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States. He is 34 years old.