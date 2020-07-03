Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam might clash at UFC event on September

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam in the works for UFC event in September, as per new reports.

Great opportunity for the two as the UFC is looking to rebuild the flyweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Nam vs. Adashev

An exciting flyweight clash is in the works for the UFC event on September 12th per reports on MMA Fighting. The fight is between UFC flyweight contenders, Matt Schnell, and Tyson Nam.

The UFC flyweight division has been a mess since the day Demetrious Johnson lost the title to Henry Cejudo. Henry Cejudo did defend the title once, but it was against former bantamweight champion T.J Dillashaw before he moved up to the bantamweight division.

Since then, the division hasn't seen a champion. Now a bunch of contenders lay claim to the UFC division title. To enter that list of contenders who want to fight for the title is what the two, Matt Schnell and Tyson Nam will be trying.

Matt Schnell will enter the UFC octagon with a record of 14-5 having suffered a defeat in his last fight. It is him who has a greater probability of entering the shortlist of contenders if he wins.

Matt Schnell is someone who is known for finishing his opponents before the final bell, having done so in 10 of his 14 wins. Matt Schnell in his UFC career has amassed a record of 3-3 which includes wins over Luis Smolka amongst others.

Tyson Nam managed to safeguard his place in the UFC by winning his last fight against Zarrukh Adashev. Before that, Tyson Nam was on a losing streak, having dropped back to back fights to UFC contenders Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France. Tyson Nam is now all set to fight again in 2020, and he should be very motivated as all fighters are at flyweight.

Unprecedented opportunity at UFC flyweight division

The division has given an opportunity like never seen in the UFC before. If either of the two manage to capture the attention of the UFC fan base, they will be able to make sure they can lay claim to being a UFC title contender.

The reason is very simple. The flyweight division rarely produces flashy finishes. Both the fighters have earned a reputation of being finishers, so the mainstream UFC fans might finally notice them, which will give them a significant edge over fellow UFC flyweights.