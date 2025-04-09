Mauricio Ruffy reveals plans for potential Beneil Dariush clash at UFC 317, leaves fans divided: "Benny for the W," "Ruffy gets the dub"

Mauricio Ruffy is wasting no time chasing high-stakes matchups after his spectacular knockout of Bobby Green at UFC 313. The Brazilian lightweight, riding the momentum of a highlight-reel spinning heel kick, is now eyeing UFC veteran Beneil Dariush for his next outing—possibly at UFC 317.

Ruffy told MMA Junkie that the UFC appears open to the idea:

"The UFC seems to like that matchup a lot. All it comes down to now is Dariush accepting the fight. If he accepts it, I think that's something the UFC will look forward to making happen."

The potential clash between the two has already sparked debate among fans online. While some believe Dariush’s grappling and composure would shut down Ruffy’s explosiveness, others see Ruffy as the fresher, more dynamic fighter.

One fan wrote:

“Benny for the W"

Another disagreed:

"Ruffy gets the dub, no question."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Mauricio Ruffy's recent comments on a potential Beneil Dariush fight. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Mauricio Ruffy reveals Neymar-inspired feint behind stunning knockout at UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy’s spinning wheel kick that finished King Green at UFC 313 earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, and unexpected credit went to Brazilian football star Neymar.

In a post-fight interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ruffy explained that the highlight-reel knockout was inspired by Neymar’s signature dribble feints. Despite not following football closely, Ruffy said he studies Neymar’s movement for its creativity and unpredictability:

“You had the feint there, the added bonus with the feint. I like to say that Neymar helped me out with that one, that was the ‘Neymar Feint. He helped me get that guy because it was his feint…I don’t watch much soccer, but I like to watch the moves because I think he’s a very skillful player. There’s a moment in the fight that I see myself as a skillful guy, a guy that has to bring skills. I use a lot of skill, and what I see Neymar do a lot is a dribble, over a dribble, a double move/compound."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below (1:14:00):

