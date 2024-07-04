Max Holloway aims for historic Noche UFC card after Ilia Topuria's fight date query

Max Holloway has poked fun at Ilia Topuria's recent call for the Hawaiian legend to choose a date for their expected clash. The newly-crowned 'BMF' champion took to X/Twitter, where he responded to a tweet from the reigning UFC featherweight champion, wherein the Spaniard fielded a number of questions.

He implored Holloway to choose a date for their fight, the manner in which he wanted Topuria to defeat him, and to write it on X/Twitter. 'Blessed' did as requested but took a humorous route as he also shared a GIF of the Spaniard's reaction to his legendary knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

"Been talking to them brother. You need to check your numbers. Since you said it the Sphere by toe hold. See you soon."

If the pair can agree to a showdown at UFC 306, which has since been rebranded as Riyadh Season Noche UFC, it would serve as the marquee headliner the event is in need of, that is if Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler aren't scheduled to main event it.

Holloway also taunted Topuria. While the Spaniard has a well-rounded skill set, which includes a dangerous submission game, his call for 'El Matador' to finish via toe hold is unlikely. Holloway is difficult to control on the mat, and the toe hold is an exceedingly rare submission.

In fact, there has only ever been one finish via toe hold in UFC history, which was authored by legendary heavyweight grappler Frank Mir in a submission win over Tank Abbott.

Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria haven't seen eye to eye

Max Holloway is one of several UFC fighters who remains unconvinced by Ilia Topuria despite the latter's thunderous knockout of Alexander Volkanovski. They are expected to meet in a title fight for the Spaniard's newly acquired featherweight strap, but Topuria has insisted that Holloway put his 'BMF' belt on the line.

The request led to a social media back-and-forth between the two men, including light jabs at each other regarding their respective accomplishments in the sport. Nevertheless, they appear to be on a collision course, with only the UFC needing to share an official date.

