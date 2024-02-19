VIDEO: Slo-mo fan video shows Alexander Volkanovski may have lost a tooth to Ilia Topuria's finishing right hook

A new video posted on X shows Ilia Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski from a different angle.

Volkanovski lost his featherweight title in devastating fashion this past weekend, suffering the first knockout loss of his featherweight tenure. Topuria found the mark in the second round, putting 'The Great' to sleep to win the 145-pound strap.

A fan going by the handle @OneTeslaShare recently uploaded a slo-mo video on X that shows Topuria unleashing a brutal right hand on Volkanovski, knocking him down. It appears Volkanovski may have lost one of his teeth to Topuria's fight-ending blow.

''What people haven't realized is that Topuria knocked out even one of Volkanovski's teeth in the KO.''

Volkanovski has now suffered back-to-back knockout losses. During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, he was asked to highlight the difference between his latest defeat and his second failed lightweight title bid against Islam Makhachev last year. He answered:

"[The KO loss to Makhachev] was totally different. This one, I was in high spirits the whole way, I still am in high spirits. He caught me. That's that. I felt good in there, I felt like I was seeing everything early. But he ended up catching me. I was pretty comfortable in the first round, and we were like, 'Alright, we'll start to do more [in the fight].' I was just about to do more, and then he caught me. That's just the game."

Alexander Volkanovski demands a rematch in Spain with Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, becoming the promotion's fifth featherweight champion.

Before the fight, 'El Matador' claimed he intends to defend the featherweight championship in Spain. Following the event, UFC CEO Dana White seemed open to the proposal, and now 'The Great' has also requested a rematch with Topuria in Spain.

During his octagon interview with Joe Rogan following his defeat, the Australian said:

"Obviously he's a hard hitter, we knew that going in. He wasn't meant to land like that but he did. Credit to him. I've been the champion of this featherweight division for a long time, he keeps mentioning Spain. Maybe we do a rematch over there in Spain."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below (0:27):