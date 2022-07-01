Max Holloway claims Alexander Volkanovski is known for "not giving" damage at UFC 276 press conference

Max Holloway recently took shots at Alexander Volkanovski and stated that the UFC featherweight champion is not known for inflicting damage on his opponents.

Holloway and Volkanovski are set to lock horns for a third time during the co-main event of the UFC 276 pay-per-view. The Australian champion previously pointed out that Holloway has absorbed too much damage in his career.

During the pre-fight presser, Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch asked the Hawaiian what he thinks of his opponent's assessment of him. The former featherweight king replied:

"I know all week all I heard was you guys talking about damage. We're talking about damage here. Of, you guys, damage this, damage that, I'm known for taking damage and he's known for not giving it. So, let's get it."

Watch James Lynch talk to Max Holloway in the video below:

Volkanovski fired back at Holloway and stated that 'Blessed' can't spar anymore ahead of his fights because he has taken too much damage:

"We're gonna see Saturday night, right? That's the beauty of it. That's why you can't spar anymore. Because you get punched in the head too much."

Holloway was uncharacteristically fired up towards Volkanovski at the UFC 276 presser. It could be a ploy from him to get in his opponent's head or a way to keep himself fired up for the upcoming contest.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3: A battle for greatness

Alexander Volkanovski is currently 2-0 up against Max Holloway. 'The Great' dethroned Holloway at UFC 245 with a unanimous decision win. His first title defense came with a split-decision win against 'Blessed' at UFC 251.

The second fight was a rather close affair and many believed that Holloway should have been given the decision. The duo will clash once again on Saturday night to decide who is the best 145-pounder of this era.

Volkanovski has been phenomenal since he won the title. He is coming off a dominant TKO win against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in his last fight at UFC 273.

The UFC 276 pay-per-view will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

