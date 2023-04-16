Max Holloway creates history at UFC Kansas City, takes sig. strikes landed to record numbers

In the UFC Kansas City main event, Max Holloway granted the highly touted Arnold Allen his first loss in the premier promotion. After five grueling rounds, 'Blessed' earned the judges' nod and came away with a unanimous decision win.

Adding to the reverence of the hard-earned victory is that during the fight, Holloway made history by becoming the first fighter to throw more than 3000 significant strikes in their career.

The former featherweight champion is well known for his devastating striking output and also holds the record for the highest number of strikes registered by a UFC fighter.

UNREAL 🤯 Max Holloway has surpassed 3,000 significant strikes landed in his UFC career #UFCKansasCity UNREAL 🤯 Max Holloway has surpassed 3,000 significant strikes landed in his UFC career #UFCKansasCityUNREAL 🤯 https://t.co/LA7RL4if5R

Interestingly, the 31-year-old is leagues above his competition when it comes to his striking differential. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who holds the record for the second most significant strikes landed, has a thousand fewer than Holloway coming in at 1801.

Furthermore, with his latest statement win, Holloway also set the record for the most wins in UFC featherweight history. 'Blessed' currently boasts 19 wins in the 145-pound division.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCKansasCity Max Holloway extends his featherweight wins record Max Holloway extends his featherweight wins record 📈 #UFCKansasCity https://t.co/ztgBi324YJ

Another interesting tidbit is that Max Holloway hasn't lost a non-title bout since August 2013. He holds a record of 24-7, and although he has already come up short against reigning featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski thrice, with a few more high-profile wins, he might be back in the title picture.

Arnold Allen boasts a record of 19-2. He was on a 12-fight win streak leading up to the weekend's main event. A win over Halloway would've in all likelihood set up 'Almighty' for a title shot.

UFC Kansas City: Max Holloway jokes that Arnold Allen has put his modeling career in "Jeopardy"

Although Max Holloway won against Arnold Allen on this weekend's UFC Kansas City fight card, it was far from smooth sailing for the former featherweight champion.

Holloway was tagged with hard shorts to the face multiple times during the fight, which left visible damage on his face by the end of the fifth round. During the post-fight interview, 'Blessed' hyped up Allen's punching power, saying:

"I was trying to come here with all or nothing, but Arnold Allen hits like a truck. He got me in the last round and blacked my eye. Godda**t, my model career is in jeopardy because of you."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below:

