Max Holloway eyes "revenge" rematch with Ilia Topuria after ruining Dustin Poirier's retirement party at UFC 318

Max Holloway is ready to get his hands on Ilia Topuria in a rematch following his impressive win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. Holloway wants to exact revenge on Topuria, who was the first fighter to knock out the former featherweight champion in his professional MMA career.Last year, after capturing the BMF belt from Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Holloway dropped to 145-pounds to face Topuria in the main event of UFC 308. The Georgian-Spaniard displayed the devastating power in his hands, knocking out Holloway in the third round. Topuria then vacated his featherweight throne and moved up to become the new undisputed lightweight champion by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last month.Holloway recovered from his knockout loss and defended his BMF title in a trilogy matchup with Poirier at UFC 318 on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana. During a post-fight interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, 'Blessed' expressed his desire to challenge Topuria for the lightweight crown in a rematch:''For sure. For doing what he did to me. The first man to [knock me out]. Of course I want revenge.”Check out Max Holloway's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):Even Dana White shared a positive response when asked about Holloway's standing in the lightweight title contention. During the post-fight presser, the UFC CEO said:''I think he's in a great position right now. He just defended that BMF title, he's ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.''Check out Dana White's comments below (2:27):Alexander Volkanovski wants to see Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway 2Reigning featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski was impressed by Max Holloway's performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.In his recent YouTube video, Volkanovski voiced his desire for a potential rematch between Holloway and Ilia Topuria, who holds the undisputed gold in the 155-pound weight class.The Australian said:''I’m gonna give Max [Holloway] a moment right now to just say how incredible that was. It is not easy to come back from losses...I know Max just fought [Topuria], but now it’s at lightweight where they both sort of want to be...Max beat Justin Gaethje, who I think is the No. 1 contender, and Poirier, who just fought for the title. So he literally beat the two top guys...That’s his only fights in lightweight, his streak right now, and it’s against the two top guys. You’d say he’s next. You would think so.''Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (3:09):