Max Holloway issues 7-word reaction to fan ‘stealing’ The Korean Zombie’s gloves post retirement at UFC Singapore

Chan Sung Jung, widely known as 'The Korean Zombie,' officially retired from MMA at the age of 36 after suffering a knockout defeat to Max Holloway during the UFC Singapore event last month.

Following his third-round knockout defeat, Jung made a poignant retirement statement by placing his gloves at the center of the octagon. This symbolic gesture marked the end of his career. Recently, 'The Korean Zombie' shared a video on his YouTube channel addressing his fans and revealing an intriguing anecdote about his retirement gloves.

Jung recounted that as he was walking backstage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, holding his gloves in his left hand and greeting fans, one of the gloves was stolen by an unknown person from the crowd. The 36-year-old South Korean initially intended to keep both gloves as keepsakes, but due to the theft of one, he decided to toss the remaining glove into the audience.

Check out Jung's comments below (from 10:54):

Max Holloway recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) to make a plea to the fan who took 'The Korean Zombie's' gloves after his retirement:

"Please give the man back his gloves 🙏🏻"

Check out Holloway's tweet below:

Max Holloway reacts to 'The Korean Zombie' surviving an anaconda choke

Max Holloway landed a powerful right hand that sent Chan Sung Jung to the canvas in the second round. 'Blessed' quickly followed Jung to the ground and locked in a highly effective anaconda choke.

While applying the choke, Holloway repeatedly signaled to the referee, believing that 'The Korean Zombie' had lost consciousness. However, Jung, living up to his nickname, displayed remarkable resilience.

During the post-fight interview at UFC Singapore, Holloway praised Jung's resilience:

"The [Korean] Zombie is a zombie bro! Bro, I swear I saw him stop breathing! I was telling Marc [Goddard], like, 'Bro he's out!' And then [Jung] would start wiggling his fingers, like, what is he made out of? He's weird, the dude is built different. He is an actual zombie... He was not breathing, breathing, gargling, every single sound that someone getting choke makes you could hear it and he was doing it."

Check out Holloway's comments below (from 1:45):