"Some people have no respect" - The Korean Zombie's story of a fan stealing his retirement gloves has social media in fumes

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung recently announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 36 following a KO loss to Max Holloway at the UFC Singapore event last weekend.

The South Korean fighter began his professional career in 2007 and had been competing in the UFC since 2011. Jung amassed a record of 17-8 in 25 career fights, securing eight victories via submission, six by knockout, and three by decision.

After his third-round knockout defeat, Jung placed his gloves in the center of the octagon, a symbolic gesture signaling his retirement.

'The Korean Zombie' recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he addressed his supporters about his retirement. In the video, he also shared an interesting story about what happened to his retirement gloves.

Jung explained that while he was walking backstage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and greeting fans, he had his gloves in his left hand. Unfortunately, someone from the crowd took one of them.

Jung mentioned that he had originally wanted to keep both gloves as a memento, but because one was stolen, he decided to toss the other into the audience.

Check out Jung's comments below (from 10:54):

'The Korean Zombie's' tale was reposted on the r/ufc subreddit on Reddit. This led fans to express their anguish about the individual who took the gloves.

One fan wrote:

"Hope the person who stole his gloves gets hemorrhoids"

Another wrote:

"TKZ should come out of retirement just to beat this guys a**"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Man, some people have no respect"

"Shit like this is why i have no faith in humanity. Its the small things that speak the loudest."

Max Holloway explains how The Korean Zombie kept surprising him during their fight

Max Holloway had plenty of compliments for 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung after their memorable bout.

During the post-fight interview at UFC Singapore, Holloway commended Jung for his resilience and unwavering determination:

"Legend, the dude's a Zombie. I hit him in the second, I thought I had him out he kept coming back and I was like, 'oh my gosh what's going on', and next thing I know he's in the third round. And then I hit him with that in the third round and I got him but he got up pretty fast too after that."

He added:

"He never ever wanted to die on his shield he's always wanted to die on his sword and that's why people love The Korean Zombie. That's why I love him."

Check out Holloway's comments below (from 0:55):