"That hurts" - Wholesome Instagram exchange between Dustin Poirier and 'The Korean Zombie' has fans shed a tear

Dustin Poirier experienced his first significant defeat in the UFC when he faced 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in 2012 at UFC on Fuel TV. During the fourth round, Jung skillfully slipped in a D'Arce choke, leading to Poirier's submission.

The thrilling bout resulted in both fighters receiving the Fight of the Night awards.

Fast forward to 2023, Poirier currently holds the No. 3 rank in the lightweight rankings and has previously held the interim title. In contrast, 'The Korean Zombie' recently declared his retirement following his knockout defeat to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore.

However, the camaraderie between both fighters remains intact. Jung recently posted a YouTube video where he spoke to his fans about his retirement.

The 38-year-old South Korean also shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Dustin Poirier. In their Instagram chat, 'The Diamond' praised Jung for his impressive career. In response, Jung expressed his desire to keep fighting but acknowledged that he's not the same fighter as before.

The conversation between Dustin Poirier and 'The Korean Zombie' was reposted on the r/ufc subreddit, prompting fans to share their appreciation for both fighters.

One fan wrote:

"Respect between two gentlemen of the game"

Another wrote:

"We losing DP soon boys, get ready"

"Just 2 homies talkin about when they swang n banged"

"Thank You, Korean Zombie. It's been an honour following your career."

"fu*k that hurts"

"Damn, their fight needs to go to the fight hall of fame for sure, both of them also need to go to the hall of fame. Poirier going out on that D’arce because he just wouldn’t tap was hard to watch."

What did Dustin Poirier say after losing to 'The Korean Zombie'?

Dustin Poirier was deeply affected by the defeat, and his emotions nearly overwhelmed him when questioned about his bout with Chang Sung Jung.

During an interview with MMADieHards in 2012, the former interim lightweight champion seemed very distraught when discussing his defeat.

"He beat me at something that I love. A dark show. That's my game. Hats off to him. I trained hard. I owed it to my wife and myself. It's a big hit to me. This is my life... I'm going to grow from this. I'm going to come back and I'm going to win. No doubt about it. I'm going to win or I'm going to die in the cage. One of the two is going to win."

Check out Poirier's comments below (from 0:46):