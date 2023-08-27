Dustin Poirier, Megan Olivi, and others react to 'The Korean Zombie's heart-touching statement as he rides off into the sunset

Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' has issued a heartwarming statement on his social media account after his fight on August 25.

The 36-year-old uploaded multiple pictures of himself with a long message in the caption. In the post, 'The Korean Zombie' shared that he planned to retire from the sport as he did not want to be greedy in life.

Jung said that he was 'relieved' to part ways with the sport and went on to thank the fans, the UFC top brass, and his opponent Max Holloway in the post.

However, it should be noted that the caption of the post was originally written in Korean. So, after using 'Google Translate', there may be a possibility of some words getting lost in translation.

"I haven't achieved everything, but I've achieved enough, and wanting more in my head is like greed, so I'm trying to stop. I feel like I've received undeserved love compared to what I've done, so I'm grateful to everyone. Now I don't think I will live a life of being judged and compared any more, so I feel free, relieved, and scared. In the meantime... Thank you so much for loving Korean Zombie. I was really, really happy while fighting in the UFC. Thank you UFC and Sean Shelby and Dana White for letting me live this life. And it was an honor for Max Holloway to be my last fight opponent. Let's greet each other with a bright smile someday," said The Korean Zombie. [via Google Translate]

Several MMA fighters took to the comments section of Jung's post to pay their respects to the MMA legend.

Prominent names like Dustin Poirier, Dan Ige, Tai Tuivasa, Megan Olivi, and Brandon Moreno thanked the 36-year-old and congratulated him for retiring from the sport.

MMA fighters react to 'The Korean Zombie's retirement post

What happened in the fight between Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie'?

Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' locked horns in a five-round main event that took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The fight was a thrilling affair where both fighters landed several heavy blows on each other. In the third round, Chan Sung Jung came out all guns blazing and unfortunately, paid the price for it as Holloway landed a brutal right hand and knocked him out.

The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters took home an additional sum of $50,000 each for their efforts.

