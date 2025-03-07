Max Holloway makes definitive prediction for Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev rematch at UFC 313: "He is going to have a highlight this fight"

Max Holloway recently provided his prediction for the upcoming fight of his former rival, Justin Gaethje, against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Holloway opined that Gaethje would justify the moniker he uses with the results of this fight.

Ad

Gaethje's upcoming encounter against Fiziev is a rematch of their UFC 286 co-main event encounter that took place in March 2023. The Arizona native got his hand raised at the end of the first installment of this rivalry via majority decision, despite some commendable resilience from Fiziev.

Gaethje also went on to win the UFC's BMF title with a victory over Dustin Poirier in his next fight. However, he couldn't hold on to it for long as he lost his following encounter against Holloway at UFC 300.

Ad

Trending

However, Holloway strongly feels that Gaethje will make a massive statement in his upcoming fight against Fiziev. 'Blessed' delved into an analysis of the fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel. The Hawaiian mentioned that 'The Highlight' will probably present a highlight-reel-worthy performance at UFC 313:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m picking Justin Gaethje [to win against Fiziev] and I’m going with his nickname, man. I think he’s going to have [give] a highlight [worthy performance in] this fight. I think it’s gonna be huge. I think it’s gonna be big. I think he’s gonna make a statement."

Ad

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (8:08):

Ad

Justin Gaethje highlights how MMA is a sport that requires living by the sword

Defeats are always agonizing, irrespective of the genre of sport they come in. However, the nature of those defeats becomes far more painful when they are associated with combat sports like MMA.

Recently, Justin Gaethje reminded fans how being in MMA can be compared to living by the sword, as the slightest error can make them fall flat on their face. He reposted a video to his X account, which showcased his terrible condition after enduring Holloway's KO blow at UFC 300. The video was captioned:

Ad

"Great reminder of what’s at stake. Live by the sword die by the sword. It’s all I know."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.