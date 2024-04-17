Max Holloway opens up on "hugest fight" to make, expects title match against UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria next 

Max Holloway was arguably the biggest winner of the landmark UFC 300 card as he captured the 'BMF' title and took home $600,000 in performance bonuses due to his stunning last-second fifth-round knockout of Justin Gaethje. 'Blessed' also solidified his place among the top contenders in both the featherweight and lightweight division. However, neither title bout is the fight he wants the most.

Speaking to Rob DeMello of KHON, the No.2-ranked featherweight was asked which fight he wants the most. He responded:

"I mean, it'd be hard not to say - with it finally getting announced that he's actually fighting - to be Conor [McGregor] 2, to run it back. That's the hugest fight I think, but legacy, ideal-wise, trying to get back to an undisputed title, gotta go with [Ilia] Topuria."

Holloway continued:

"He beat the man that I couldn't help to figure it out. We'll have to see. Me and him had a little - we're having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now so life is good. It's looking like it's going to be him next, but first things first - you know, Justin Gaethje kicks like a horse, man."

Check out Max Holloway's comments on Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria below:

Holloway and McGregor famously clashed at UFC Fight Night 26, all the way back in 2013. 'The Notorious' won the bout, which was just his second in the UFC, via unanimous decision.

Both fighters have seen their starpower explode in the time since. With the former double champ set to return from a three-year hiatus when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, a bout for 'Blessed's 'BMF' title could make sense.

Meanwhile, Topuria was on hand for his knockout victory at UFC 300. If Alexander Volkanovski decides to take some time off before attempting to reclaim the featherweight title, Holloway could be in line to be the first to challenge the division's champion.

Michael Bisping reveals what led to Max Holloway's knockout victory against Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway handed Justin Gaethje his first knockout loss in six years with a stunning last-second finish at UFC 300. Speaking at the TNT Sports' post-fight show, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared that 'The Highlight' may have been too confident, stating:

"I think he was a victim of his own success. Knocking out Dustin Poirier the way that he did and everybody riding the coattails and being a fan, for obvious reasons. He's a very exciting fighter and very accomplished. He thought he was going to go right through Max Holloway. He really did, and he was looking for the knockout constantly. You can't do that. When you're looking for the knockout, you telegraph the shot."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Justin Gaethje's UFC 300 loss to Max Holloway below (starting at the 16:38 mark):

Bisping noted that Gaethje did not have to take the fight and could have opted to wait for the opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in June. Now, the No.3-ranked lightweight will likely need at least one more victory to re-enter the crowded title picture.

