Max Holloway isn't overlooking Calvin Kattar; Reveals mindset going into UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway has asserted that he isn’t overlooking Calvin Kattar ahead of their five-round Featherweight bout that’ll headline UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16th, 2021.

Holloway’s last fight was a controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in July 2020. Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar’s previous outing in the octagon was a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in July 2020.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, the former UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway opened up on his upcoming fight against Calvin Kattar.

“That was the question, you know. This guy (Calvin Kattar), he’s saying something of me overlooking him and blah, blah, blah, this and that. But, you know, I’m not overlooking him. He’s good, he’s here for a reason, but the question that comes is like what you said – I’ve been here multiple times, and we’re going to find out. We’re going to find out how he reacts under those lights. I can’t wait for it.” Max Holloway said when asked about whether he has an advantage over Calvin Kattar due to their fight being scheduled for five rounds instead of three.

“We’ll see what happens, you know.” Max Holloway said when asked how the manner in which he beats Calvin Kattar would impact his chances of getting a UFC featherweight title shot. “My job there is to fight, get out there, and get it done, you know. I don’t think outside; I got an agent for that. And we got UFC, we can talk to them after. But first things first, it’s Kattar, you know. He’s here for a reason. We can’t be overlooking him. And that’s what I plan on doing. I plan on going out, and we’ll see what happens after that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The consensus is that Max Holloway could earn a title shot if he manages to defeat Calvin Kattar. The UFC Featherweight title is currently held by Alexander Volkanovski who’s purportedly defending it against Brian Ortega next. Holloway has two losses to Volkanovski and holds a victory over Ortega.

Max Holloway reveals his mindset heading into UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway explained that his mindset for the Calvin Kattar bout is the same as it was for his previous fights over the last four years.

The Blessed One explained that the Kattar fight is like one for the Championship as it has five five-minute rounds. He has 25 minutes to go out there, showcase his skills, and get the win.

Furthermore, Holloway noted that the COVID related restrictions adversely affected the training camp for his previous fight, but he’s comparatively been able to do much more this time around. Holloway also added that he’s been honing both his striking and grappling skills, adding that one can expect him to utilize a few flying strikes and submissions in the days to come.