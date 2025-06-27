Max Holloway predicts chaos early in Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 317

By Subham
Modified Jun 27, 2025 23:04 GMT
Max Holloway (left) predicts Ilia Topuria (right) vs. Charles Oliveira (middle) title bout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Max Holloway (left) predicts Ilia Topuria (right) vs. Charles Oliveira (middle) title bout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Max Holloway has predicted a quick finish in the UFC 317 main event, which features a high-stakes showdown between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

Previously, Holloway has shared the octagon with both Topuria and Oliviera. 'Blessed' was knocked out by Topuria last year at UFC 308. However, against 'do Bronx' in 2015, Holloway secured a first-round knockout win.

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, 'Blessed' shared his prediction on the main event of UFC 317. Neither did Holloway undervalue Oliveira's chances of finishing nor Topuria's abilities to knock out. He said:

"If Ilia gets a finish or a knockout, it wouldn't surprise me. But if Charles wins with a submission or even a finish of his own, even a knockout finish, it doesn't surprise me."
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Predicting a quick finish, Holloway added:

"From my perspective, this fight is gonna be decided probably in the first three minutes or four minutes of this fight of the first round, because Oliveira is gonna get touched... If I was a betting man on this fight, and Charles Oliveira is the underdog. Charles Oliveira is one of the best fighters in the world to put money on an underdog. That's all I am saying. I'm not really picking a winner here."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway is prepared to win against Dustin Poirier

Next month at UFC 318, Max Holloway will defend his BMF strap against Dustin Poirier. It will be the latter's final fight before retirement.

Holloway's promotion debut in 2013 at UFC 143 was a featherweight bout against 'The Diamond,' which he lost by round one submission. The two ran it back at UFC 236 in 2024, and Poirier won once more, this time by unanimous decision

Ahead of the bout to close his trilogy with Poirier, Holloway posted a few training images of himself on X and captioned them:

"Max win loading.."

Check out Max Holloway's post below:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications