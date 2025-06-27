Max Holloway predicts chaos early in Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 317

Max Holloway has predicted a quick finish in the UFC 317 main event, which features a high-stakes showdown between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

Previously, Holloway has shared the octagon with both Topuria and Oliviera. 'Blessed' was knocked out by Topuria last year at UFC 308. However, against 'do Bronx' in 2015, Holloway secured a first-round knockout win.

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, 'Blessed' shared his prediction on the main event of UFC 317. Neither did Holloway undervalue Oliveira's chances of finishing nor Topuria's abilities to knock out. He said:

"If Ilia gets a finish or a knockout, it wouldn't surprise me. But if Charles wins with a submission or even a finish of his own, even a knockout finish, it doesn't surprise me."

Predicting a quick finish, Holloway added:

"From my perspective, this fight is gonna be decided probably in the first three minutes or four minutes of this fight of the first round, because Oliveira is gonna get touched... If I was a betting man on this fight, and Charles Oliveira is the underdog. Charles Oliveira is one of the best fighters in the world to put money on an underdog. That's all I am saying. I'm not really picking a winner here."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway is prepared to win against Dustin Poirier

Next month at UFC 318, Max Holloway will defend his BMF strap against Dustin Poirier. It will be the latter's final fight before retirement.

Holloway's promotion debut in 2013 at UFC 143 was a featherweight bout against 'The Diamond,' which he lost by round one submission. The two ran it back at UFC 236 in 2024, and Poirier won once more, this time by unanimous decision

Ahead of the bout to close his trilogy with Poirier, Holloway posted a few training images of himself on X and captioned them:

"Max win loading.."

Check out Max Holloway's post below:

