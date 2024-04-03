Max Holloway provides insight into plans for "fun" Islam Makhachev title clash post UFC 300 victory

Max Holloway recently opened up about a potential title clash against Islam Makhachev and noted that it could become reality.

The former featherweight champion is preparing to make another attempt at 155 pounds as he is scheduled to challenge Justin Gaethje for his 'BMF' title at UFC 300. He has clapped back at the criticism regarding his decision to move up for a clash with 'The Highlight' and will have an opportunity to possibly move into title contention if he becomes the 'BMF' title holder.

While speaking to Kevin Iole, 'Blessed' indicated that his move to 155 pounds might not be for only one fight and mentioned that there are plenty of options for him should he remain at lightweight following UFC 300. He said:

"I'm in a situation, I'm in a place where first things first is [Justin] Gaethje but if I can go out there and get my hand raised [at UFC 300] like we plan on doing, there's a lot of fights that can be there for us. And one of them being the [155-pound] champ, which I think would be a fun one."

It will be interesting to see whether Holloway vs. Makhachev materializes as a win over the No. 2-ranked lightweight could certainly result in 'Blessed' being in the lightweight title picture.

Max Holloway puts his critics on blast

Max Holloway recently took aim at those who are criticizing him for moving up to 155 pounds for a 'BMF' title clash against Justin Gaethje. He emphasized that he has a different thought process.

The former UFC featherweight champion has been documenting his preparation for the upcoming bout and recently clapped back at those who believe he is making a mistake. He mentioned that the criticism bothers him because he wants to add to his legacy in the sport.

Holloway said:

"That's why me and you guys is different. That's why a lot of fighters is cut from a different...If you [are] on the pound-for-pound list, that mean where you stand. Where you among these other pound-for-pounds. And I'm sick of everybody telling me what I gotta think, how I gotta do, putting a limit on me, you know what I mean? Just because you put a limit on yourself, don't put a limit on others."

