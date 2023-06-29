Max Holloway reacts to iconic clip of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo racing a Bugatti and winning

Max Holloway thinks Cristiano Ronaldo’s speed is comparable with Zenitsu’s thunder breathing technique. Holloway made the comparison in the comments section of a throwback post on ESPN FC’s Instagram account.

Most football fans remember the iconic Nike commercial that depicted Cristiano Ronaldo defeating a Buggati Veyron in a 100-meter sprint, wearing Nike shoes of course. The advert has a separate fan base and it has been trending on the internet once again. ESPN FC posted the picture from the clip on their Instagram account to look back at the 2000s with nostalgia.

“Never forget that Cristiano Ronaldo raced with a Bugatti and won,” ESPN FC wrote in the caption to their post.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway took to the comments section and posted a gif that showed Zenitsu in the first form of thunder breathing technique. A concept from the Anime series Demon Slayer, thunder breathing is a breathing style that mimics lightning.

Max Holloway posted Zenitsu's first form (Image via @espnfc Instagram)

Most forms of this technique involve utilizing blinding speeds and immensely fast attacks to overwhelm the enemy in an instant. (Via fandom) It’s no wonder, therefore, that Holloway drew parallels between thunder breathing and Ronaldo's outpacing of Bugatti Veyron.

Max Holloway is set to return to the octagon against a veteran of the sport

Max Holloway has been in a weird position professionally ever since Alexander Volkanovski emerged on the scene. At 31 years old, Holloway is still in his prime, and barring the exception of Yair Rodriguez, no fighter in the division has been able to put up a respectable fight against the former champ in recent times.

Blessed cruised to a comfortable decision win in his most recent outing against rising contender Arnold Allen. He has fended off a wave of upcoming talent which proves his place as the rightful owner of the no.1 spot in the rankings. However, reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski decisively ended their rivalry with a dominant win in their trilogy fight at UFC 276.

Holloway’s title aspirations depend upon the outcome of Alex Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez, at least for now. In the meantime, Holloway will go up against veteran fighter Chan Sung Jung AKA The Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC’s August 26 Fight Night card. The fight is being criticized for being a typical case of feeding an aging veteran to a top contender. It will be interesting to see if Zombie can turn the clock back and take down one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster.

