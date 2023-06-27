UFC's 'lousy matchmaking' sparks outrage, calls echo for Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie fight to be axed

UFC president Dana White recently announced Max Holloway vs 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung as the headliner for the upcoming UFC Singapore Fight Night extravaganza scheduled on August 26.

The fight announcement has ignited a wave of backlash and discontent among MMA fans. The promotion's social media post about UFC Singapore ticket sales has become a focal point for fans expressing their frustration.

The outrage primarily revolves around the matchmaking decision, with concerns arising from the 36-year-old South Korean's last performance against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April 2022. Fans have voiced their displeasure, calling for the Holloway vs The Korean Zombie fight to be canceled due to what they perceive as worse matchmaking.

Twitter user @abeneze82418876 remarked:

"🤦🏾‍♂️ y'all getting worse with the match up time to replace Hunter [Campbell] and Sean [Shelby]."

ABE @abeneze82418876 @ufc @VisitSingapore 🤦🏾‍♂️ yall getting worse with the match up time to replace hunter and Sean @ufc @VisitSingapore 🤦🏾‍♂️ yall getting worse with the match up time to replace hunter and Sean

Another user @kmithu7_ shared the same emotions:

"Hate you for that match up."

@slipthejabpod envisions a different opponent for Max Holloway:

"No it’s not. The UFC should cancel this and make Max vs. Ilia Topuria instead."

@NonlinearHorse stated:

"'A matchup we can't WAIT to see' - about 7 years ago 😂"

Twitter user @GauravA35696607 slammed the proposed matchup:

"Lousy matchmaking."

Check out some more social media reactions below:

GamaFlight @gamaflight @ufc @VisitSingapore Bro we can definitely wait to see it. Matter of fact, we’d rather not see it and save Zombie head trauma @ufc @VisitSingapore Bro we can definitely wait to see it. Matter of fact, we’d rather not see it and save Zombie head trauma

Lorenzo @IAmJustAmazing @ufc @VisitSingapore Actually, we can wait. I don't think there is a single person that's excited for this. @ufc @VisitSingapore Actually, we can wait. I don't think there is a single person that's excited for this.

HB @Realhritick @ufc @VisitSingapore A one sided beating nobody want to see @ufc @VisitSingapore A one sided beating nobody want to see

Max Holloway aspires Nike to substitute Dwayne Johnson as the UFC's shoe sponsor

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has expressed his discontent with the UFC's current footwear sponsor, urging Nike to take over the promotional partnership.

During a recent interaction with Full Size Run by Complex, 'Blessed' went as far as offering to break rules and pay fines if Nike were willing to step in:

"It is what it is. It's about the company, and I like 'The Rock.' I know him and I know his agent."

Holloway added:

"At the end of the day... The movie 'Air' just dropped and you guys showed how much you went after Michael Jordan, Nike. Why don't you guys step into a whole new realm of MMA fighters in the octagon... I know you paid the fines for Jordan, pay the fines for me, let me use them for walkouts."

Check out Max Holloway's interview below (comments from 14:10):

The UFC's current footwear sponsor is Project Rock, a sports brand owned by Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson and developed in partnership with Under Armour. According to UFC rules, all athletes are obligated to wear Project Rock-branded Under Armor shoes during major events.

Poll : 0 votes