"The UFC should lose their license" - Fans fear for The Korean Zombie after Max Holloway fight announcement 

UFC president Dana White recently announced that 'The Korean Zombie' would face Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Singapore on August 26. While a fight between these two top-ranked featherweights is undoubtedly exciting, fans are understandably concerned for the 36-year-old South Korean.

He last tasted victory against Dan Ige in June 2021 before suffering a brutal fourth-round TKO at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April 2022. Meanwhile, Holloway dismantled Arnold Allen in impressive fashion at UFC Kansas City earlier this year.

When @WonderbreadMMA expressed this sentiment via Twitter post, fans, and users made their thoughts known in the comments section. The post stated:

"The UFC should lose their license for making Max Holloway vs. TKZ."

𝙒𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 🇦🇺 @WonderbreadMMA The UFC should lose their licence for making Max Holloway vs TKZ The UFC should lose their licence for making Max Holloway vs TKZ 😭 https://t.co/kCULvLUNdb

One fan joked about the UFC conspiring to hurt 'TKZ' and shared a meme that stated:

"UFC matchmakers to The Korean Zombie: I AM GOING TO F**KING KILL YOU."

ErnieTastyFresh 🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪 @ErnieTastyFresh Ufc matchmakers to the Korean zombie Ufc matchmakers to the Korean zombie https://t.co/MdydzRbafj

Another fan wrote:

"Poor Zombie."

Another fan jokingly asked:

"Why they trynna kill the Zombie."

One user opined:

"Gonna be most combined significant strikes landed in history lol."

Another user concurred, stating:

"Fight makes absolutely no sense but whatever hahaha I’m here for it."

A popular MMA-based handle wrote:

"Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie might be the worst display of matchmaking of all time."

MMA Gone Wild🥋 @mmagonewild Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie might be the worst display of matchmaking of all time Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie might be the worst display of matchmaking of all time

Michael P @Pdonk24 @Gambling__G @espnmma Exactly my thoughts. Max is gonna piece him to death. Bad matchup IMO since Zombie needs the KO and max has never been knocked down much less out… @Gambling__G @espnmma Exactly my thoughts. Max is gonna piece him to death. Bad matchup IMO since Zombie needs the KO and max has never been knocked down much less out…

Christian 🪙 @BDN_supremo @ufc @BlessedMMA @KoreanZombieMMA @VisitSingapore Best case scenario for this fight is if TKZ has an injury doing camp and has to pull out @ufc @BlessedMMA @KoreanZombieMMA @VisitSingapore Best case scenario for this fight is if TKZ has an injury doing camp and has to pull out

How did The Korean Zombie respond to Max Holloway's callout?

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway delivered a commanding performance against Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. After his win, 'Blessed' used the post-fight octagon interview to respectfully call 'The Korean Zombie' out for a fight.

Holloway explained that the 36-year-old South Korean was the only fighter from his era that he hadn't faced yet and would love to fight him before he retires. The UFC granted 'Blessed' his wish, and the two top-ranked contenders are set to square off at UFC Singapore in August.

The fight was made possible by 'The Korean Zombie' responding to Holloway's callout with his own respectful response. An 'OG' of the fight game, he took to Instagram and posted a video message accepting the callout.

"Holloway! If you want to fight me; anytime, anywhere. Let's go brother."

He also captioned the post thanking the Hawaii native for setting his 'OG' mind on fire, writing:

"Been a long time. Thanks for setting my 'OG' mind on fire. Let's go, brother! @ufc @blessedmma #koreamma."

While fans are concerned about 'The Korean Zombie' going up against Max Holloway, this main event bout could likely be the South Korean's last dance in the octagon.

Poll : 0 votes