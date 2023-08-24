Max Holloway recalls being concerned for Conor McGregor after the Irishman screamed out in pain during their fight - "You okay, bro?"

Max Holloway has recalled a moment from his matchup against Conor McGregor when the Irishman screamed out in pain.

Holloway and McGregor squared off inside the octagon back in 2013, when 'The Notorious' secured a unanimous decision victory. However, there was a moment in the fight when 'Blessed' was concerned about his opponent.

While speaking about the bout against Conor McGregor during his appearance on FLAGRANT, Max Holloway recalled the moment during their fight when the Irishman was visibly hurt and screamed out in pain. McGregor had suffered a torn ACL in his knee and, despite being in pain, continued to fight and went on to win the bout.

Holloway revealed that he had asked McGregor if he was okay in the second round:

"I had him in half guard and he was passing and I had like his ankle and right when he had passed I like hit and that's how he hurt his knee in the fight. He hurt his knee and he screamed."

Max Holloway added:

"He screamed bro, that was like a painful scream so I was like, 'What the hell', I was like, 'You okay bro?' He's like, 'Yeah keep fight, keep fighting'."

Catch Max Holloway's comments in the video below (19:35):

Michael Chandler speculates if Conor McGregor really wants to face him

Michael Chandler has made a bold claim about his potential opponent Conor McGregor. The two were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year.

As per the tradition of the show, the two were supposed to fight inside the octagon following the season finale. However, their fight seems to be far from official at the moment.

Speaking of the uncertainty during a media appearance at UFC 292, Chandler suggested that McGregor might not have wanted to face him when he agreed to coach on TUF 31. He said:

"Ultimately, yeah maybe he realized, 'Well I decided to do this reality show against this guy that I hope I don't want to fight. Or that I hope I don't have to fight.' Then it turns out that, like, 'Well now I kind of agreed that I was going to fight this guy and I kind of look like a sissy if I back out from fighting said guy.' I said it from the beginning, I gave Conor kudos at the beginning... because I'm not an easy fight, [Conor] knows I'm not an easy fight."

Watch the video below from 8:20: