At the recently concluded UFC 251 pay-per-view, Max Holloway was unable to regain the UFC Featherweight Championship from Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event.

The fight, however, was highly criticized by many fight fans around the world, as they believed that it was Holloway who should've won the fight and regained the UFC Featherweight Title.

In the aftermath of the event, Max Holloway took to his official Twitter handle and addressed the situation of some of the media members receiving threats for stating that Holloway's fight was not a robbery. 'Blessed' wrote that threatening media members is not okay and while he appreciates the support shown to him, intimidating someone is definitely not the way.

The former UFC Featherweight Champion also added an inspiring message to it, writing that life is definitely not fair but that it's even more unfair for people who are unemployed right now without it even being their fault.

Just landed in Vegas for another quarantine and was told some guys in the media are receiving threats for saying my fight was not a robbery. This is not ok. I appreciate everyone who wants to ride for me but that ain't it. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

Lastly, Holloway concluded his thread on Twitter by claiming that despite the loss, nothing has changed for him and 'Blessed' still has 5 belts at home. He promised that the 'Blessed Era' will continue.

It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I'm 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

Max Holloway has established his place as one of the greatest Featherweights in UFC history and despite not being the champion of the division anymore, 'Blessed' continues to prove what a class act he is.

What's next for Max Holloway?

Max Holloway is expected to heal up from his rematch against Alexander Volkanovski and it remains to be seen what's next in store for the Blessed Express. The UFC Featherweight Division is currently stacked and Holloway could potentially face any of the top names from the 145-lbs division.

However, fans definitely shouldn't be surprised if Holloway opts for a run in the UFC Lightweight Division, especially considering the fact that he has already challenged once for the interim Lightweight Title in the past.