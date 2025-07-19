Max Holloway reveals who he wants to strap the BMF title around his waist if he defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway has disclosed that he wants Daniel Cormier to strap the BMF belt around his waist should he emerge victorious in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 this weekend.Holloway is set to face Poirier for the third time in the UFC. Their first meeting was in 2012, followed by a rematch in 2019. Holloway came up short in both encounters, losing the first by submission and the second by unanimous decision. Holloway is coming off a knockout loss against Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' suffered a submission defeat against Islam Makhachev in his last outing.In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Blessed' was asked who he’d want to wrap the belt around his waist if he wins. Holloway initially picked his son, Rush, but eventually settled on Cormier himself to do the honors:&quot;I would say Rush because of what happened at the second fight with the interim title. But, if I had to say, I'd make you put it on. Homestate guy. You're gonna interview my a*s after the fight anyway, put the damn belt on me too. That'd be cool.&quot;Check out Max Holloway's comments below (13:33):Islam Makhachev predicts Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 winnerFormer UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev has picked Dustin Poirier to defeat Max Holloway in their UFC 318 headliner his weekend.Makhachev is familiar with the skillet of 'The Diamond', having previously faced him at UFC 302 last year. In their bout, Poirier put up a great fight before submitting to Makhachev's D'arce choke in Round 5.In a recent interview, Makhachev predicted that Poirier would edge out a decision win in what he expects to be a close, technical battle:&quot;100%. He's my guy, I will root for him. We text each other a lot. And this is his last fight, I think he will come out at his peak. I wish him luck, and I think he will win. Yes, I think a decision win. It's hard to finish both of them. They can take a punch as well. Neither of them has a powerful knockout punch, but they hit accurately... I think it will be technical.&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below: