Max Holloway's Last Dance: ‘Blessed’ discloses the one battle he must have before calling it quits from the UFC

Max Holloway recently opened up about a fight he'd like to have before his career comes to an end.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Holloway disclosed a fight that he would really like to have back. Despite not competing in the same weight-division anymore, he mentioned that a rematch with Conor McGregor is a fight he'd like to pursue.

He said:

"I would love to fight Conor [McGregor]. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at '45 [145lbs]. He's big right now, I mean, we'll see what happens...I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans been asking for that fight...It's not even a weight thing, bro, I'll fight him openweight, whatever."

'Blessed' and 'The Notorious' fought each other in 2013 which saw the eventual two-division UFC champion earn a unanimous decision win. Both fighters have teased the possibility of a rematch in recent years, but nothing has materialized. Holloway also mentioned that he'd like another fight with Alexander Volkanovski and feels confident that it will happen at some point, saying:

"I don't know if it's at '45 [145lbs], I don't know if it's at '55 [155lbs], I don't know where it is - I think that fight is very reachable. I think we'll fight each other again down the line at some point, 100 percent. So at the end of the day, that's not really far off." h/t MMA Fighting

It will be interesting to see whether a rematch with McGregor or a fourth bout with Volkanovski becomes a reality for Max Holloway as he continues to defeat featherweight contenders.

What's next for Max Holloway?

Max Holloway is in an interesting position at featherweight at the moment. He is coming off an impressive win over top contender Arnold Allen, which keeps him in the title picture.

Despite being the No.1 ranked featherweight, it's unlikely that he will receive a title shot as he has already fought Alexander Volkanovski three times. He has lost all three bouts, so the UFC will likely go in another direction.

If interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez defeats 'Volk', a title shot could be realistic. 'Blessed' defeated 'Pantera' in 2021, so a potential rematch for the featherweight championship could be an option should the interim champion defeat Volkanovski.

