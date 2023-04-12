Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen betting odds: Who is the current favorite for the upcoming featherweight clash?

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the featherweight clash between Arnold Allen and former featherweight champion Max Holloway this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 44.

It will be a tough test for Allen, who has ascended the rankings and been on an impressive run dating back to 2015. The No.4 ranked featherweight is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak that includes wins over Gilbert Melendez, Dan Hooker, and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, 'Blessed' is coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight at UFC 276 last July. It was a dominant win for Volkanovski as all three judges scored the bout 50-45 in his favor.

Despite the loss, the former featherweight champion is currently the betting favorite heading into his bout with 'Almighty.' According to BetMGM, 'Blessed' is a -175 favorite, while Allen is a +145 underdog.

Based on the current odds, a $25 wager on Holloway would see a total payout of $39.29. Meanwhile, the same $25 wager on Allen would see a total payout of $61.25. It will be interesting to see whether the Hawaiian will be able to derail Allen's momentum and hype or if 'Almighty' will get one step closer to a featherweight title shot.

Max Holloway shares his thoughts on possible move to lightweight

Max Holloway is in an interesting spot in the UFC featherweight division as he has three losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and now has to fight and defeat other top contenders to keep himself within distance.

During his pre-fight media availability, Holloway was asked whether he would consider moving to lightweight because of his current status at 145lbs. He mentioned that he believes that lightweight will always be an option, especially if he wants to remain active, saying:

"I would love to fight and get busy and 55[lbs] like I said is not that far off man. I mean, I had a very competitive fight with [Dustin] Poirier in that rematch and he used to be top what, three in the world, at 155[lbs] right now so and then you know Alex did his thing against Islam [Makhachev] again style makes fights, but we're proving that we're right there amongst the top." [7:53 - 8:12]

