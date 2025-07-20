UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria has disputed Max Holloway's status as the BMF champion after Holloway's successful title defense at UFC 318 against Dustin Poirier, in an intense back-and-forth battle.Topuria and Holloway locked horns at UFC 308. In this bout, Topuria pointed to the center of the octagon immediately after the opening bell of their bout. However, 'Blessed' declined the offer. The Georgian-Spaniard went on to land a devastating knockout later in the fight, successfully defending the 145-pound title. It marked the first knockout loss of Holloway’s storied career. Following the bout, many fight fans argued that Topuria had cemented himself as the true BMF champion.Both fighters have since made a permanent move up to the lightweight division. The Hawaiian expressed interest in a potential rematch against 'El Matador' during his post-fight interview earlier tonight.Following the bout, Topuria took to social media to challenge Holloway’s status as the rightful BMF champion, claiming the title belongs to him. He posted an image of the replica belt he had purchased before their showdown at UFC 308. He wrote:&quot;Still mine 😎.&quot;Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:&quot;Max kills you at 155.&quot;Others commented:&quot;You would knock out Max or Dustin in under three minutes.&quot;&quot;Sign for the rematch, put both [belts] on the line. Let's do this.&quot;&quot;They really let Max keep the belt after he got flatlined.&quot;&quot;Straight from the UFC store. Did the delivery guy put it around your waist?&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]